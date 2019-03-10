NORFOLK, Va. — MMA Damon Minor was arrested and charged after concerned parents went to the police.

The Norfolk Police Department said on September 26, detectives were contacted by parents of a minor who told them about an incident, through electronic communications, involving their daughter and an unknown man.

After investigating, officers identified 24-year-old Damon Minor as the person involved in the incident.

Police on September 27 detectives secured warrants for his arrest, and on October 2, 2019, he was arrested in the 2000 block of Rodgers Street in Chesapeake.

Minor is facing the following charges:

Six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Entice minor to perform in porn age less than 15

Two counts of Electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material, etc

Court records show Minor is being held without bond.