Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday.
The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Once there, the officer saw a crowd of people and a group of vehicles racing and doing burnouts, according to the department.
The police car was damaged when people jumped on it and hit it.
The investigation into the situation remains ongoing, but there aren't any arrests or warrants on file in connection to what happened, a spokesperson for the police department told 13News Now.
The department said it has already made changes as a result of the attack.
"Additional strategies for officer safety have been implemented as a result of the incident, including communication and officer initial response," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in a statement.