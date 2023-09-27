Months after the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart, another survivor is suing the store

Sarah Merlo is the fourth employee to sue the store since the shooting happened on November 22, 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another employee who survived the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake last Thanksgiving is filing a lawsuit against the store, court documents confirmed Wednesday.

Sarah Merlo is the fourth employee to file a lawsuit since the shooting happened on November 22, 2022. Documents say she is suing Philip Armstrong II, the administrator of Bing's estate, Walmart Inc., and Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 22, team lead Andre Bing opened fire in the break room, killing six people and then himself. Several other people were hurt in the chaos.

The lawsuit alluded to years' worth of complaints employees made to Walmart regarding the gunman's "violent" behavior, some of those made by Merlo.

Employees Donya Prioleau, James Kelly, and Briana Marie Tyler have also sued the company, pointing to times they reported Bing to human resources for inappropriate workplace behavior and concerning statements.

In the lawsuit, Merlo also referred to times when she said Bing directed his "disturbing and harassing behavior" towards her — from assigning difficult tasks to sharing that "he liked to kill animals," and described "how the dead animal carcasses smelled."

The documents said Bing was paranoid and delusional, and that his suspicions would manifest in the form of aggressive or threatening behavior at work "as well as towards the world generally." The lawsuit also said he made "veiled threats of active shooter situations" to other employees.

Despite Merlo informing Walmart's supervisors and store manager about Bing's "threatening nature," the lawsuit said the store's response was "utterly dismissive" of the employees' concerns.

The night of the shooting, the lawsuit described Bing's shooting spree prior to finding Merlo. It said Bing found Merlo "hiding behind a table on her hands and knees and pointed his gun at her head." She was shot seven times.

Prior to shooting Merlo, Bing recognized another individual, whom he told to leave so she would not be hurt, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that because he let that individual leave unharmed, his attack on Merlo was personal — not a result of her role as an employee.

The lawsuit said Merlo has undergone multiple surgeries, and "faces a lifetime of medical care from these physical injuries and emotional distress."

Merlo is asking for $20 million in compensatory damages and $350,00 in punitive damages, according to the documents.

13News Now reached out to Walmart for a statement in response to the lawsuit. The store responded Wednesday night.