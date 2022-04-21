1 shot near MacArthur Center Mall, emergency dispatch says

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency dispatchers said one person is injured after a shooting near the MacArthur Center Mall Thursday evening.
Dispatchers said it happened in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue at around 6:15 p.m.
13News Now was at the scene where there was a heavy police presence.
Details are limited at this time. 13News Now reached out to Norfolk police and has yet to hear back.
This is the third shooting in a little over a month in Downtown Norfolk.
On March 19, five people were shot outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage. Three of the five victims died. Marquel Andrews, 24, died in the hospital nearly a month after the shooting that also killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, 25, and local semi-pro football player Devon Malik Harris, 25.
On April 2, 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney was shot and killed inside the MacArthur Center Mall. Two others were injured.
Police are still searching for 39-year-old Gary L. Moore in connection to the April 2 killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.