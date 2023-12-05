More charges possible, after 4 arrested for woman's murder in York County: Sheriff

The investigation into Ty'osha Mithcell's death spans at least three cities and four arrests, so far. But the York-Poquoson sheriff said more arrests are possible.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Nearly a week after a jogger found the body of 25-year-old Ty'osha Mitchell in York County, four people are behind bars.

Jayquon Jones, 20, turned himself into Richmond police Thursday night. His arrest comes a day after detectives found three suspects in Portsmouth.

Hezekiah Carney, 24, Jamica Langley, 24, Acacia Jackson, 18, and Jones, all face a second-degree murder charge and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Investigators believe the suspects took Mitchell, a mother of two, from her home in Richmond, drove roughly 60 miles to York County, and shot her eight times in the woods off Old Williamsburg Road early Saturday morning.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said deputies are working around the clock to solve the crime.

“Very few hours of sleep. Long hours of investigation," said Montgomery.

So far, the investigation spans at least three cities, and more charges could be pending, according to authorities.

Montgomery told 13News Now technology and cooperation helped forward the case.

Investigators did not find any identification on Mitchell's body, but a portable fingerprint scanner helped police link Mitchell to an apartment in Richmond. With the help of Richmond police and witnesses, detectives started piecing together the group that may have also assaulted Mitchell at her home hours before her death, according to the sheriff.

"They left, and shortly thereafter, came back. And that's when she left with them," said Montgomery. "There's some information they were armed both times."

The nature of the altercation is still under investigation; however, the sheriff said it occurred Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Mitchell's body was discovered around 6:30 a.m., about three hours after York County residents nearby reported hearing gunshots.

Investigators said the suspects are members of a gang affiliated with the Norfolk-based "Mad Stone Bloods." The motive appears to be gang-related and Mitchell knew people connected to the organization, according to the sheriff.

Court documents show Portsmouth police officers arrested Langly, Jackson and Carney Wednesday on Water Street. York County deputies alerted Portsmouth detectives of their whereabouts after monitoring an address investigators linked to the trio, said Montgomery.

Carney, a convicted felon, had a weapon and drugs on him, according to court records. Previous convictions include malicious discharge of a firearm at an occupied building in Norfolk in 2020, and he now faces new charges in Portsmouth in connection to this arrest.

Investigators are also checking if the firearm is related to Mitchell's death.

According to online court records, Langley faces felony charges in connection to a Richmond homicide last year.

When asked if authorities are searching for any other suspects, the sheriff said the car they drove, a Hyundai Sonata, may lead to more charges.

“There are some circumstances surrounding that vehicle the reason there may be more people charged in this," said Montgomery.

He applauded the work of deputies, other law enforcement agencies and the York County Commonwealth's Attorney Krystyn Reid.