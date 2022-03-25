More police patrols Downtown Norfolk as the weekend begins

The thousands of people who descended on Granby Street for a meal, drinks or nightlife took notice of the step-up in security.

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk ushered in the weekend as more police officers roamed the streets walking or riding around Friday evening.

It was the second consecutive night of beefed-up patrols downtown, following a deadly shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage last weekend.

Gunfire killed Virginian Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, 25, and local semi-pro football player Devon Malik Harris, 25. The shooting also left three others hurt.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

It’s the second night of beefed-up police patrols in Downtown Norfolk, following a quintuple shooting last weekend outside Chicho’s. @NorfolkPD tells me there are no investigation updates to share at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect/s. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oQZCzF5V9W — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) March 25, 2022

One of Jenkins’ friends since high school, Madison Soto, spoke with 13News Now off-camera, remembering fond times and their first job together.

She said the police patrols should have been here to begin with, but she welcomed the new increase if it means preventing another tragedy.

Visitor Ken Steiner told 13News Now the added patrols helped boost a sense of security, after what happened last weekend.

“It is troubling, but you come out and you support local businesses. You see police on the streets, you know they’re doing their jobs," said Steiner.

Lifelong Norfolk resident Mike Carney said he noticed the extra police on hand immediately. Like Steiner, last weekend’s violence was on his mind.

“Of course, I was still hesitant to come out here, but like I said, I was born and raised here – not really looking to get into any confrontation or anything. We’re just guys who grew up here looking to have some fun," said Carney.

He also shared this message for what he believes is an area with so much potential.

“As a people, as a whole, as an area, just stop, stop the violence. I believe that our area could be truly unbelievable," Carney added.

If you are heading downtown Saturday night, also expect to see more security around. Despite a shortage of officers, Norfolk police announced that they shuffle resources and pay overtime to increase patrols on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until further notice.

Again, Norfolk police have not yet closed in on a suspect or suspects in this case.