23 cars broken into in Kill Devil Hills, police say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Someone broke into more than two dozen cars in Kill Devil Hills earlier this week, according to police.

The Kill Devil Hill Police Department said 23 cars were broken into and one car was stolen. The stolen car was later recovered in the parking lot of the Sea Ranch Resort in Kill Devil Hills.

Police said in each case, the car's owner either left the car unlocked or wasn't sure if they left the car unlocked. The cars didn't have any damage, but money was stolen, along with purses and wallets.

The break-ins happened between midnight and 5 a.m. mainly in the north end of Kill Devil Hills between Walker Street on the south and Wallace Street on the north, according to police. Some break-ins were also reported on Bay Drive.