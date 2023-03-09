More than 40 people detained at Portsmouth marijuana 'pop-up' market

Officers detained 41 adults and seized 13 firearms, 100 pounds of marijuana, and a "variety of manufactured products containing THC," PPD said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detained dozens of people at a marijuana "pop-up" market Wednesday evening.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD), officers responded to the 600 block of High Street at around 5:45 p.m. after a report of suspicious activity. That's where officers found the "pop-up" shop operating out of a storefront.

"When law enforcement attempted to make contact with the occupants, officers were met by unlicensed armed security guards outside," PPD said in a news release.

Officers detained 41 adults and seized 13 firearms, 100 pounds of marijuana, and a "variety of manufactured products containing THC."

PPD said those detained came from all over Virginia to buy marijuana. The department said no one claimed ownership of any of the firearms or marijuana.