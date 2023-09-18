More than a dozen people from Hampton Roads charged for drug trafficking, DOJ says

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen people from Hampton Roads were charged for their involvement with a drug trafficking operation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.
According to the DOJ, their charges were the result of Operation Lights Out, an investigation led by the FBI in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The defendants could each face a mandatory 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.
“The unsealing of this indictment reflects months of incredible efforts by law enforcement. We are able to bring these charges because of the effective cooperation and collaborative effort of our local, state and federal partners on this case,” Jessica Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, wrote in a news release. “I am grateful to all our attorneys, agents and officers who work diligently every day to take massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets.”
The indictment outlined 76 charges across 26 defendants, ranging from distribution of fentanyl and marijuana, to conspiracy to launder money, to maintenance of a drug-involved premises.
Several of the defendants were from localities across Hampton Roads.
“Our community and surrounding jurisdictions are not immune to the violence stemming from illegal drug trafficking,” said Steve Drew, chief of Newport News Police. “It has become a top priority to take illegal drugs and guns off our streets and holding those accountable for endangering our communities.
Who from Hampton Roads was charged in this operation
Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, aka “Co," 34, of Newport News
- Continuing criminal enterprise
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Felon in possession of firearm
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
- Maintaining a drug-involved premises
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Dontae Lamont Dozier, aka “2 Chains," 35, of Chesapeake
- Continuing criminal enterprise
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
- Maintaining drug-involved premise
- Use of a communications facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Amanda Bell, 22, of Chesapeake
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Stephon Lamount Bumphus, aka “Fon," 34, of Newport News
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Damian Deshawn Gay, aka “Hatch," 25, of Hampton
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
Andrea Hunt, 28, of Hampton
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Obstruction of justice
Brandon Lamar Martin, aka “Lil B," 37, of Hampton
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
Carl Eugene Mitchell, Jr., aka “Lil Man," 27, of Newport News
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
Earvin Jerome Moore, aka “Gooch," 43, of Newport News
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Maintaining a drug-involved premises
Freddie Jamaul Moore, aka “Goons," 37, of Portsmouth
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Dominique McKenzie Osborne, 24, of Hampton
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Rahkim O’Neil Perry, aka “Rahk," 25, of Newport News
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
Nathan Caleb Schlosser-Goodson, aka “Nasty," 25, of Yorktown
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Possession of firearm during drug trafficking
Anastasia Suyas, 25, of Newport News
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
Nyra Taylor, 23, of Hampton
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
Alicia Zamora, 22, of Chesapeake
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base
- Conspiracy to launder money
- Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana
- Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering