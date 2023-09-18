More than a dozen people from Hampton Roads charged for drug trafficking, DOJ says

An indictment outlined 76 charges across 26 defendants. Several of the defendants were from Hampton Roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — More than a dozen people from Hampton Roads were charged for their involvement with a drug trafficking operation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

According to the DOJ, their charges were the result of Operation Lights Out, an investigation led by the FBI in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The defendants could each face a mandatory 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.

“The unsealing of this indictment reflects months of incredible efforts by law enforcement. We are able to bring these charges because of the effective cooperation and collaborative effort of our local, state and federal partners on this case,” Jessica Aber, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, wrote in a news release. “I am grateful to all our attorneys, agents and officers who work diligently every day to take massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets.”

The indictment outlined 76 charges across 26 defendants, ranging from distribution of fentanyl and marijuana, to conspiracy to launder money, to maintenance of a drug-involved premises.

Several of the defendants were from localities across Hampton Roads.

“Our community and surrounding jurisdictions are not immune to the violence stemming from illegal drug trafficking,” said Steve Drew, chief of Newport News Police. “It has become a top priority to take illegal drugs and guns off our streets and holding those accountable for endangering our communities.

Who from Hampton Roads was charged in this operation

Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, aka “Co," 34, of Newport News

Continuing criminal enterprise

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Felon in possession of firearm

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Dontae Lamont Dozier, aka “2 Chains," 35, of Chesapeake

Continuing criminal enterprise

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Maintaining drug-involved premise

Use of a communications facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Amanda Bell, 22, of Chesapeake

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Stephon Lamount Bumphus, aka “Fon," 34, of Newport News

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Damian Deshawn Gay, aka “Hatch," 25, of Hampton

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Andrea Hunt, 28, of Hampton

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Obstruction of justice

Brandon Lamar Martin, aka “Lil B," 37, of Hampton

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Carl Eugene Mitchell, Jr., aka “Lil Man," 27, of Newport News

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Earvin Jerome Moore, aka “Gooch," 43, of Newport News

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Freddie Jamaul Moore, aka “Goons," 37, of Portsmouth

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Dominique McKenzie Osborne, 24, of Hampton

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Rahkim O’Neil Perry, aka “Rahk," 25, of Newport News

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Nathan Caleb Schlosser-Goodson, aka “Nasty," 25, of Yorktown

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Anastasia Suyas, 25, of Newport News

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Nyra Taylor, 23, of Hampton

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine base

Conspiracy to launder money

Distribution of fentanyl and marijuana

Use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Alicia Zamora, 22, of Chesapeake