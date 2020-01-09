Motel worker charged with murder after body found next to parking lot in James City County

Police said they found Terrence Pressey's body in the grass near Motel Zuma in Lightfoot. They arrested Michael Slye, 59, for his murder.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Thursday morning, the James City County Police Department said it someone who lives and works at a motel in Lightfoot for murder.

Michael Dean Slye, 59, is accused of killing Terrence Orlando Pressey, 45.

Officers said someone found Pressey's body in the grass next to the parking lot of Motel Zuma on Richmond Road in Lightfoot on August 29.

After Pressey's body was examined at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk, officials said Pressey likely was killed.

Investigators believe Slye murdered Pressey the night of August 28 after they got into a verbal argument.

Slye faces a charge of Second Degree Murder. He was in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Thursday without bond.