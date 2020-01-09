Motel worker charged with murder after body found next to parking lot in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Thursday morning, the James City County Police Department said it someone who lives and works at a motel in Lightfoot for murder.
Michael Dean Slye, 59, is accused of killing Terrence Orlando Pressey, 45.
Officers said someone found Pressey's body in the grass next to the parking lot of Motel Zuma on Richmond Road in Lightfoot on August 29.
After Pressey's body was examined at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk, officials said Pressey likely was killed.
Investigators believe Slye murdered Pressey the night of August 28 after they got into a verbal argument.
Slye faces a charge of Second Degree Murder. He was in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Thursday without bond.
If you have any information about Pressey's death, James City County police ask you to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You also can submit tips here. People providing information to police can remain anonymous and don't have to testify in court. They also may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.