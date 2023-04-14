Mother of 6-year-old who shot Richneck teacher makes court appearance

The hearing comes after Deja Taylor, 25, was indicted by a grand jury. She turned herself in at the Newport News City Jail but was later released on bond.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old Richneck Elementary School student who shot his teacher earlier this year appeared in Newport News court Friday morning to be arraigned.

The appearance comes after Deja Taylor, 25, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on a charge of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

She turned herself in at the Newport News City Jail Thursday but later posted $5,000 and was released on bond.

Taylor's hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Newport News Circuit Court, the court's office told 13News Now. She is being represented by James Ellenson.

During the hearing, her charges were read and a date for a bench trial was set for Aug. 15.