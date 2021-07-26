Police in High Point, North Carolina, arrested two people including the child’s mother in connection with the deadly shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a 4-year-old boy died after he shot himself Sunday night.

Police arrested two people including the child’s mother in connection with the deadly shooting.

The boy found the gun under a couch cushion and shot himself while police said several adults were having dinner, playing cards, drinking and smoking marijuana.

Police said the boy shot himself just before 10 p.m. at the house on Worth Street. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers began to try to save the boy and he was rushed to High Point Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The child’s mother, Jasmine Fagan, 29, of High Point was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse. She was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

The homeowner, Cindy Gibson-Harris, 30, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances. She was placed in the Guilford County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.