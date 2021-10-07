The father was charged in September after the baby's body was found in a shallow grave behind a home Statesville.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Investigators charged a Statesville woman with felony concealment of death in connection to a baby found dead in Iredell County in September.

The investigation began last month. Police said Olivia Billington, 21, gave birth to a baby boy with Alex Best, 19, on Sept. 4 in High Point.

Billington is a student at High Point University, according to university officials.

Investigators said neither Billington nor Best sought medical attention for the infant, and the child died two days later. Officials said Best then took the baby's body to a house in Iredell County and buried the child in the backyard on Sept. 6.

The sheriff's office got a tip about a body possibly being buried behind the home on Tomlin Mill Road in Statesville. Investigators found a shallow grave with the infant's body inside of a box. The baby's remains were sent to Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

An autopsy showed the baby's cause of death to be inconclusive.