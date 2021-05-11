Mother charged with murdering infant, stabbing other young child

Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 35, is accused of killing her infant child and critically wounding her other young child. Both children were found with several stab wounds.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have charged a woman with murder after she allegedly killed her infant child and critically injured another child in Newport News.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, officers were sent to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive after learning about a female in distress. That's right off of Warwick Boulevard.

They arrived to find two young children -- one a baby -- who had been stabbed several times.

Police rendered immediate aid to the children, but the infant died at the scene. First responders rushed the other child, whose age is unknown at this time, to a nearby hospital. That child is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The mother of both children, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but it’s especially challenging when it involves innocent children,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “I cannot be more impressed with the professionalism and compassion demonstrated by Newport News police personnel, starting with the dispatchers who took the call to the officers, detectives and forensic technicians who handled and processed a horrific crime scene.