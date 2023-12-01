Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

DeShayla Harris was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter.

Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.

"We want to get justice for DeShayla," Fairfax told 13News Now. "There are still a tremendous number of unanswered questions. That family deserves peace and closure."

He added that they are keeping their legal options open, including potentially filing a wrongful death lawsuit. The statute of limitations to do that is two years and will expire on March 26.