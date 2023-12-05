'He had dreams' | Mother of 7-Eleven clerk killed while working in Suffolk speaks out

Only on 13News Now, the mother of 20-year-old Ketron Smith expressed her frustration and said she wants answers in her son's murder.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Standing in the parking lot of the store where her son was killed, Ebony Powell stood with determination to find out what happened.

Last week, Suffolk police responded to a 7-Eleven on Carolina Road after a clerk was shot and killed inside the store. They later identified the worker as 20-year-old Ketron Smith.

Surveillance footage released by the Suffolk Police Department showed two people, whom detectives are labeling as "unknown suspects," rushed into the convenience store with guns and immediately started shooting at Smith. In the photos, their faces are covered and they are seen pointing their guns over the counter.

One week later, police are still searching for those two suspects.

On the side of Carolina Road, candles, flowers, and signs now lay where Powell's son once worked.

"He was a good kid. I had no problems with him," said Powell. "My baby had so much potential going on. He just wanted to work to pursue his dream of becoming a rapper."

Powell said she rushed over to the scene the second she got the call. She said she had trouble getting enough information at first, including why she says her son was working alone at the convenience store so late at night.

"They let my son, who isn't 21 yet, work that store by himself," said Powell. "I didn't know he was working alone."

13News Now asked Suffolk police if Smith was, in fact, working alone that night, but a spokesperson said investigators could not relay more information at this time since the investigation is active.

We also reached out to 7-Eleven's media team on this comment. We asked if the store had security at the time and if there is a policy in which workers can or cannot work alone, but we did not receive a response.

"No one was there to call the police," said Powell. "And there should have been some type of security there."

The day after the shooting, a 7-Eleven Inc. spokesperson sent 13News Now a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken over this terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and their family. We are working closely with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

Since police are searching for the two people seen in the surveillance video, investigators ask if you know anything, to call Suffolk police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may remain anonymous.