Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room booked on child neglect, abuse charge

Leandra Andrade is facing a charge related to child neglect and abuse, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office jail log.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of the toddler found dead in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room appeared in court Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney confirmed.

Leandra Andrade was in the hospital but participated via video for her arraignment.

In court, the judge arraigned her with a Class 4 felony. The charge's code reads: "...cause or permit serious injury to the life or health of such child by a willful act, omission, or refusal to provide necessary care."

Class 4 felonies require a sentence between 2-10 years in prison.

The Virginia Beach Department responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue Monday morning around 3:30 a.m. Officers found the body of a 2-year-old girl, and Andrade, who was having a medical emergency.

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the police department is investigating it as a "suspicious" death.

The Virginia Department of Health medical examiner is conducting an autopsy of the girl and will provide a report to investigators once it's done.

The little girl's name has not been shared at this time.

13News Now's sister station, WUSA9, confirmed through the Metropolitan DC Police Department that Andrade fled with her 2-year-old daughter late last week after losing a custody battle for the child. She hadn't been seen since Friday.

DC authorities became involved in the case after a friend of Andrade’s contacted the department about concerning posts Andrade had made on social media.