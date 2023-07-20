In a new lawsuit, the mother of Kelsey Paton claimed several instances of the Norfolk Police Department obstructing an investigation into Ebong.

NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of a woman killed by Michael Ebong is suing Norfolk's city government for wrongful death.

In the lawsuit document, Kathy Paton, the mother of Kelsey Paton, claimed several instances of the Norfolk Police Department obstructing an investigation into Ebong. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sexual assault charges in September 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that police officers "knowingly obstructed" the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney "in the performance of his duty to criminally charge" Ebong for the deaths of Kelsey Paton and Sheena West.

Both times, the obstruction was claimed to be instructed by Ebong's mother, Maravia Reid, who worked for the Norfolk Police Department.

The lawsuit claimed that police destroyed, concealed, and failed to preserve evidence that could have been used against him for murder charges.

Also, it states that police allowed Ebong to remain at large in the community despite "ample probable cause" to arrest him for murder.

Citing the alleged obstruction, the lawsuit said the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney couldn't get evidence sufficient to charge Ebong with first- or second-degree murder, having to settle for involuntary manslaughter.

Kathy Paton is seeking damages no less than $7.5 million, a declaration that the Patons' due process rights were violated and legal expenses covered.

Ebong was arrested in 2021 on charges of rape and sexual assault that were unrelated to the women's deaths. At the time, Norfolk police officers were already looking into the deaths of West and Kelsey Paton.

Both women were found dead in the Hillside Avenue area, near where Ebong lived. Their bodies were discovered months apart. Investigators said they believed drugs played a role in both of the women's deaths.

Police found evidence of "criminal activity" near their bodies, and that led them to arrest Ebong.

Court records show Ebong has a history of violence in Hampton Roads, with charges of robbery and sexual assault in Virginia Beach within the past decade.