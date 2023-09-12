3 arrested for motorcycle thefts in Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office made three arrests: 42-year-old Glenn Harrison Jr., 47-year-old Timothy Falcone, and 47-year-old Gillette Bryant III.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Three people have been arrested in connection to stolen motorcycles out of Carrsville, Virginia.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office made three arrests: 42-year-old Glenn Harrison Jr. of Suffolk, 47-year-old Timothy Falcone of Southampton, and 47-year-old Gillette Bryant III whose address is not known.

Moto Mob Motorcycle Training Academy reported the theft of seven motorcycles. On September 6, investigators executed a search warrant on Harrison's home. During the search, they found several of the stolen motorcycles and other stolen property.

On Monday, investigators executed a second search warrant at Falcone's home. During this search, Falcone was arrested and deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of Gillette Bryant III.

All three are facing charges of grand larceny. Harrison is also charged with two counts of possession of stolen vehicles and destruction of property.