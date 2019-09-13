HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Greenpeace protesters arrested after suspending themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge Thursday will also face federal charges.
Twenty-two activists are charges with aiding and abetting obstruction of navigable waters, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Friday.
All 31 individuals accused in the stunt that blocked the bridge and shut down part of the Houston Ship Channel were already charged with obstructing critical infrastructure, a felony, and criminal trespass and obstructing a highway, a misdemeanor.
The Harris County Sheriff’s released the names and mugshots of 25 people in custody, including all eleven who were hanging from the bridge. They have warrants out for six others.
“I commend the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism,” said Patrick. “This was a unique situation that required hours of preparation and execution to bring to a close. Rather than peacefully protesting, these defendants are charged with a crime that put lives at risk."
If convicted of the federal charges, each faces up to a year in federal prison and a possible $2,500 fine, Patrick said.
The protesters, from 13 states and the District of Columbia, have been identified as:
- Mary F Zeiser
- Sarah Francis Newman
- Cole Taylor Martin
- Tyler N McFarland
- Shavone Torres
- Dakota Paige Schee
- Jonathan Butler
- Chelcee Price
- Piper Werle
- Jayden Chayanne Allen
- Sydney Lae Cliffard not in custody to-be-warrant
- Ryan Harris
- Zeph Fishlyn
- Heidi Nybroten
- Christian d Bufford
- Heather Glasgow Doyle
- Amanda Lee
- Mariah De Los Santos
- Stephanie Hillman
- Brianna Latrell Gibson
- Graham Evan Clumpner not in custody to-be-warrant
- Daniel James Rudie not in custody to-be-warrant
- Mitchell Wenkus not in custody to-be-warrant
- Tamura Russel Seiji
- David Lynn Mcnew not in custody to-be-warrant
- Tracye Redd
- Richard Alex Sisney
- Julie Ann McElvain
- David A Rappelet not in custody to-be-warrant
- Irene Kim
- Michael Anthony Hebert
Thursday evening, Houston and Baytown firefighters and HPD SWAT team members rappelled down to the protesters and lowered them to boats waiting below.
HCSO led the investigation and arrests with the participation and assistance of Harris County Precinct 8 Constables’ Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Houston Police Department, FBI, Texas Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and fire departments in Houston and Baytown.
The protesters were then taken ashore in handcuffs, accompanied by a deputy. Some had been hanging from the bridge for nearly 12 hours.
The activists could also face charges for a three-vehicle crash on the bridge after a van carrying the protesters partially blocked a lane, according to Precinct 8. One person was hurt.
The Houston Ship Channel reopened around 5 a.m. Friday according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The protesters were aiming to block traffic in the ship channel. They originally said they would stay for 24 hours.
