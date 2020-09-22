Multiple people possibly involved in armed robbery, stabbing at Suffolk vape shop

Police need help identifying several men who may know something or may have been involved in a robbery that escalated to a stabbing at a vape shop in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in identifying several people who might have been involved in an armed robbery that escalated to a stabbing at a vape shop.

The robbery took place back in August. Police say a man entered the Tobacco and Vape Shop on University Boulevard and started placing items in his backpack.

When he tried to leave the store, an employee approached him and tried to take the merchandise back. Both started fighting over the backpack and the confrontation escalated when the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the worker. He left the store right after.

The employee's injuries weren't severe, according to police.

A photo of the suspect is below. Police say he's a black male in his early-to-mid twenties. He's 5'7" and was wearing a COVID-style mask, a dark hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Authorities are still working to track him down, but they've just released surveillance photos of a group of people who could have information about the suspect or may have been involved in the incident themselves.

They're asking for the public's help in identifying the men seen in the photos below. If you know anything about them or their whereabouts, please contact Suffolk police.