Multiple people shot at Clover Juneteenth celebration, deputies say

Deputies said at least three people sustained injuries at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night

CLOVER, S.C. — York County Sherriff's Office said it's investigating multiple shootings from a Juneteenth celebration that left multiple people injured.

The shooting at a Juneteenth celebration occurred just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle, according to the Sherriff's Office. The office said deputies responded to a call about multiple gunshot shots fired during a Juneteenth celebration.

Two of the three shooting victims were transported to a hospital in Gaston County and another was transported to Atrium Health Center in Charlotte by helicopter.

Deputies say they also responded to a road rage call with shots fired shortly before the shooting at the celebration near Regal Road and Oakridge Road. The Sherriff's Office said the suspect pulled beside the victim and fired shots into the side of the car.

The Sherriff's Office said a bullet hole was found in the right passenger seat where one of the victim's children was sitting.

The Sherriff's Office described the suspect as a man with dreadlock hair driving a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia license plate, though no other description was given.