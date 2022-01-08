'Lost their sense of humanity' | DC Police Chief frustrated after 6 shot in Northeast

In a press conference Monday night, MPD Chief Robert Contee confirmed five people were injured and one was killed in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of F Street.

In a press conference Monday night, MPD Chief Robert Contee III confirmed five people were injured and one, later identified as 24 year-old Lance Melvin, was killed in the shooting.

The other shooting victims have not been identified, however, Contee confirmed they were all men. Police say they were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time. There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.

In the press conference Monday night, Contee said the shooting occurred outside the Azeeze-Bates Apartments and no shooting happened inside the building.

When asked whether this case was similar to shootings last week in which at least 90 rounds were fired in two separate incidents, Contee said the F Street scene was different.

"Right now this does not appear to be this type of scene where there were 90 to 100 shell casings, that does not appear to be the case. We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out and multiple people sustained gunshot wounds."

Contee also once again called on the community for assistance when it comes to finding out exactly what happened.

"We have no idea why the shots were fired at this point and we are really looking to the community for information in terms of what happened here and why this occurred," Contee said.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Laura Gentile (6A05) said she's lived in the area since 2007 and said gun violence is an ongoing issue, but it's never been this bad.

"Neighbors hear gunshots sometimes at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. on a Saturday, it's an ongoing problem near the Azeeze-Bates Apartments," Gentile said. "Neighbors are very concerned, neighbors feel unsafe. They just don't know what to do and it's a little scary."

Chief Contee sympathized with neighbors who said they were fed up with gun violence in D.C.

"I'm tired of all the gun violence in the city as well," Contee said. "I'm angered and I'm sad. I'm angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight. The residents didn't deserve this. They did not deserve to have people shot in the communities where they live. I'm saddened because I know of all the investments this city has made in violence interruption efforts, law enforcement efforts and community efforts -- the investments that have been made to stem the tide of violence in our communities. Yet, it seems like we have people who are in our communities who have just lost their sense of humanity. That really saddens me. But we will continue to do the things that we need to do to bring those individuals to justice."

If you have any information, reach out to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Detectives seemed focused on an alley. Neighbors say it’s been the scene of trouble for years. Still no official word on how many people have been shot, but people are showing up worried for family pic.twitter.com/j5N13bJ23e — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) August 2, 2022

The shooting is the latest incident of violent crime in the District. Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. in less than 12 hours in six different shootings over the weekend.

Around 90 minutes after the F Street incident, police reported another person shot in a separate shooting in Northeast D.C. According to MPD, a man was shot around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Street NE. Police have not released any suspect information.

When asked whether there is anything driving the recent surge of violent crimes in the District, Contee said it didn't appear the shootings were connected, but there were things the shootings had in common. He specifically pointed to illegal guns on the streets.

"When you really start to peel back the onion on it, you see the common denominator are illegal firearms in the hands of people who shouldn't have them. When disputes get resolved as a result of a gun being used, this is the result," Contee said.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Southeast residents say something more needs to be done after string of shootings