Portsmouth police involved in shooting near Norfolk cemetery

The scene is in the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road, which is right next to Riverside Memorial Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth police said a shooting involving its officers happened at a Norfolk cemetery on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road, in the area of Riverside Memorial Park. Multiple police agencies were called to the scene.

Portsmouth police said in a tweet that a man was hurt in the shooting and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or why Portsmouth police were in Norfolk.

Portsmouth PD said Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting.

13News Now has reached out to both the Norfolk Police Department and Portsmouth Police Department for more information.

If you know anything about the shooting that might help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online.

Callers to the Crime Line can stay anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.