Multiple shootings in Virginia Beach, 1 man dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was on the scene of two separate shootings Monday morning.

The first shooting happened on the 100 block of SeaCove Court, and police received the call at 12:49 a.m. That's where the Atlantis Apartments are.

Police say that one man died at the scene. Javion Jarvis, 18, was identified as the victim.

Leionte Kwan Smith, 21, was charged with shooting in an occupied dwelling. Additional charges may be pending.

Virginia Miller lives in the area and said the victim’s age is troubling.

“I have three sons, they are not that young anymore, but I do have an 18-year-old grandson," Miller said. "So, it makes me worry."

Riley Stockton lives at the Atlantis Apartment Complex and said she often heard shootings in the neighborhood before management installed security cameras.

“Nightly, there would be people outside screaming and fighting," Stockton said."I would hear them outside of my window.”

In 2015, 13News Now reported someone shot and killed 22-year-old Devontai Snowden in the same area off SeaCove Court.

The second shooting happened on the 3600 block of Sylvan Lane.

At 7 a.m., there was a heavy police presence and a school bus was blocked off by crime scene tape.

Information on this shooting is also limited at this time. Dispatch confirmed that there is a victim, and that the call came in at 6:35 a.m.

These shootings are part of a wave of violence that has swept across Hampton Roads this weekend.

On Sunday night, shots were fired at a vigil for a shooting victim in Norfolk, and four people were shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.