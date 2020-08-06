Driver leads police on chase through Norfolk, causes several crashes

The crash happened at Northampton Boulevard and Burton Station.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man led troopers on a chase through Norfolk on Sunday evening, which resulted in multiple vehicle accidents.

According to State Police, troopers tried pulling over a 2014 Ford Escape station wagon on Interstate 64 east of Norview around 7:39 p.m. Investigators said the car had been straddling the line between the middle and left lane at a speed of 45 mph.

When a trooper tried pulling the vehicle over, it took off from police at a speed of about 80 mph, heading toward Military Highway.

During the pursuit, police said the driver hit six vehicles -- including a trooper's -- before stopping on Burton Station Road.

That's where the driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. His name has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.