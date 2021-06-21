Man convicted of murder gets 31 years for violating probation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday for violating his probation. The violation: murdering a teen at the Oceanfront in 2018.
A judge sentenced 33-year-old Andre Jeru Bernard Bigby to 31 years in prison for the probation violation, the maximum sentence allowed.
Authorities say Bigby had been on probation for robbery, use of a firearm, abduction, conspiracy, and carrying a concealed weapon when he shot and killed 19-year-old Jayln Harris at the Oceanfront on February 13, 2018.
U.S. Marshals eventually apprehended Bigby in a remote area of California. He was found guilty of murder and sentenced in 2019 to life in prison, plus three years.
Monday's sentence will be added on top of his life sentence and is not concurrent.