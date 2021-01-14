Murder investigation underway after man shot in Hampton

Police said they found a man who had been shot inside a home on Victoria Boulevard. He died at the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said they were working to determine what led to a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside the downtown area.

Hampton police tweeted that officers received a call about the shooting in the 3800 block of Victoria Blvd. shortly before 9:45 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man inside a home who had been shot. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

As of late morning, investigators had not released any additional information about the crime.