Kill Devil Hills police: Man shot roommate to death on front porch, then killed himself

Investigators think Tommy Pursley, 63, shot Jennifer Hultzman to death while she was out on the front porch, then went back inside and shot himself.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Investigators on the Outer Banks are trying to figure out what led up to an apparent murder-suicide in Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Chief Gary Britt said officers were called to a home on Burns Drive at 4:15 p.m. The scene was in the neighborhood behind Sugar Kingdom and Pigman's Barb-B-Que.

When they got there, two people were found dead: Jennifer Hultzman, 49, and Tommy Pursley, 63. Both were longtime Outer Banks residents, Britt said.

Investigators think Pursley shot Hultzman to death while she was out on the second-floor front porch, then went back inside and shot himself.

Officers tied the shootings to Pursley's gun, a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.

Britt said Hultzman and Pursley had been roommates for about five years but didn't have any apparent relationship beyond that. There were other people living in the home who weren't targeted.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department called in the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help with the case.