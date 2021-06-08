Portsmouth murder suspect pulled over with multiple guns in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police said Curtis Mitchell had been out on bond for first-degree murder when he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A routine traffic stop in Virginia Beach has landed a Portsmouth murder suspect back behind bars.

Virginia Beach Police said an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday for having expired license plates.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found multiple guns, ammunition, and illegal fireworks.

Curtis Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of fireworks. Mitchell had been out on bond for first-degree murder in Portsmouth.