VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man suspected of killing Southampton County mother, Cynthia Carver, appeared in Virginia Beach court on separate charges.

James Goodwyn, Jr. briefly went before a judge on DWI and Hit-and-Run charges. Court documents say they occurred before his arrest last month and after Carver’s stabbing death.

Court records state that on April 3, Goodwyn got into a car accident. He allegedly left the scene and crashed his vehicle into the garage of his home on Edna Way in Virginia Beach.

His BAC was .29, documents state, which is more than triple the legal limit. Police found three bottles of alcohol.

Documents say Goodwyn denied the allegations.

The 2015 Chevy Impala allegedly used in the DUI crash is the same vehicle that Virginia Beach Police searched in connection to Carver’s murder.

Goodwyn is scheduled to be back in court in late August after a judge continued Friday’s hearing when prosecutors told her witnesses who were not present needed to testify.