Trial starts for one of the men charged with 2011 murder of ODU student Christopher Cummings

During the first day of the trial, prosecutors called detectives and medics who responded to the shooting in 2011.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, testimony began in a trial more than 10 years in the making.

The case is against Javon Doyle. He’s one of the men accused of killing Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011.

Norfolk Police investigators testified they found Cummings shot to death behind the front door of his home on June 10, 2011.

A few of Cummings’ neighbors told jurors they heard gunshots after4 o'clock that morning. Two of the neighbors told jurors they looked outside and saw Jake Carey, Cummings’ roommate, lying in a pool of blood in the driveway.

Those same neighbors reported seeing a man running down the street. The defense attorney asked them what the man wore. Their answers differed, with one neighbor saying the man had a dark hoodie on while the other said a white t-shirt.

Doyle faces several charges in connection to the shootings, including first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Doyle's attorney argues her client wasn’t there that night.

Another neighbor told jurors he was on his way to work on the morning of the murder when he saw Cummings’ front door open. He also testified a man ran out of the house and they locked eyes for a few seconds. The neighbor said he then heard gunshots and started running.

While prosecutors asked questions, the neighbor told them police officers showed him photos of possible suspects. He said he pointed Javon Doyle out as the man he saw run out of the house.

However, the defense pointed out that he did the lineup for investigators about a year after the murder happened.

While looking at Doyle in court on Wednesday, the neighbor told the jurors he can’t say for sure if Doyle was there that night, but said his facial features looked similar to the man he saw.

A few of the neighbors mentioned they were friends with Cummings. While under questioning by the defense, those neighbors said they knew that Cummings sold marijuana out of his home.

Cummings’ father, James Cummings also took the stand on Wednesday. He told jurors he didn’t know about that, and testified Cummings was a good kid and his only son. He broke down when prosecutors showed him family photos of his son.

Doyle’s defense attorney told a judge her client maintains his innocence. The trial is expected to last about four days.