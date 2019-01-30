MANASSAS, Va. — A man who was high on marijuana has been arrested after biting his pet dog before going outside naked and biting an off-duty FBI agent, authorities said.

Early Tuesday morning Prince William County police responded to the 15300 block of Nottingham Dr. for the report of a naked man walking around the neighborhood.

When they got there they found Cory Michael Phillips, 31, of Manassas, Va., standing in the middle of the street. Police said he was under the influence of an unknown substance and tried to detain him.

According to police, he ignored the officer's commands and the officer used pepper spray.

Phillips approached an off-duty FBI agent who stopped to help the other officer with the incident. That is when a struggle ensued and Phillips bit the FBI agent on his neck, police said.

Authorities were eventually able to detain him and take him to a hospital.

The investigation showed that Phillips had been smoking marijuana earlier that morning inside of his home when he started acting erratically.

He picked up his 5-year-old Labrador-boxer mix dog, started squeezing it and then bit the dog on its ears and chest, police said.

Immediately after he went outside and pushed a neighbor, a 60-year-old woman, to the ground, but she was not hurt, police said.

After being released from the hospital, Phillips was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

He is being charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public.

He will appear in court on March 5.