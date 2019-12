WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy had to be given naloxone after he was exposed to drugs during an investigation.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the deputy was removing drugs from the scene of an investigation in the town of Dudley on Wednesday when he had a medical emergency while in his patrol car.

The deputy stopped, and his colleagues administered the naloxone before he was taken to Wayne UNC hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Other related stories: