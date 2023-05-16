Secret Service investigation underway after break-in at national security advisor's home

Agents stationed outside the home were apparently unaware that an intruder had gained access to the home located in D.C.'s West End neighborhood.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service is investigating after the home of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was reportedly broken into.

The Washington Post first reported on the break-in at Sullivan's. The Post reported that "a man entered the home of President Biden’s national security adviser in the middle of the night roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house."

They reported the incident happened around 3 a.m., and that Sullivan confronted the intruder. Agents stationed outside the home were apparently unaware that an intruder had gained access to the home located in the West End neighborhood.

Secret Service is investigating whether the person intentionally went into the home or whether it was some kind of accident. The person appeared to be intoxicated, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

The Secret Service confirmed to WUSA9 Tuesday night that an investigation into how this was allowed to happen is currently underway.

“Secret Service is examining a security incident that took place at a protected site. While the protected was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred. Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable," the statement read.

It continued, "Modifications to the protective posture have also been made to ensure additional security layers are in place as we conduct this comprehensive review."

No other details have been provided.