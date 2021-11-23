Navy lieutenant commander accused of sex trafficking in Henrico County

Police arrested Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston Jr. on Nov. 18, 2021. Cranston is assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Unit in Norfolk.

A Navy lieutenant commander based in Hampton Roads was in jail in Henrico County Tuesday, accused of sex trafficking.

The online system for Virginia courts showed Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston Jr. was arrested on Nov. 18 for an offense that supposedly took place on Nov. 2.

Cranston is assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Unit in Norfolk.

A public affairs officer with the Navy provided the following statement:

We can confirm Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston was taken into custody by the Henrico Police Department [Division] on Nov. 18. The Navy takes this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. For questions regarding the investigation, please contact the Henrico Police Department [Division].

The biographical information the Navy was able to provide shows that Cranston enlisted in 1994. He has a number of awards and decorations listed on his service record.