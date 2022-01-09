Navy lieutenant accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend sparks discussion on domestic violence

A 20-year-old woman from Hampton was reportedly 12 weeks pregnant when her body was found near an intersection in Hanover County.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy lieutenant is accused of killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after she allegedly refused to get an abortion.

Raquiah King, of Hampton, was reportedly 12 weeks pregnant when her body was found near an intersection in Hanover County with an apparent gunshot wound.

About a month later, investigators arrested Emmanuel Coble, 27, and charged him with murder, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

According to an affidavit, King's mother, Rachel Pender, told investigators that her daughter sent a sonogram image on July 20 that showed a fetus, and that King was having trouble with Coble "who did not want to be a father."

In a later interview, Coble said he took her to get an abortion and was frustrated that she changed her mind, but he took her home.

"Pregnant women can be one of the most vulnerable groups out there, especially when someone is looking to take that control away from them," said Lashonda Carson, program director at Samaritan House.

Carson said King's death is one of the most tragic examples of domestic violence, and that recently she has seen an alarming uptick in cases like this.

"Frankly, we've seen domestic violence increasing over the past several years and the egregious of the violence has increased," said King. "It's certainly a very concerning pattern that we are seeing."

Coble is charged with both first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested after investigators found blood detected in the trunk of his car.