Navy lieutenant commander pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge

Charles Cranston Jr., who was assigned to an anti-terrorism force in Norfolk, faced the charge in Henrico County. Police arrested him in November 2021.

HENRICO, Va. — A lieutenant commander in the Navy pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in Henrico County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Police arrested Charles Cranston Jr. on Nov. 18, 2021, for a crime that happened on Nov. 2. At the time, he was assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Unit in Norfolk.

Because Cranston pleaded guilty, the case won't go to trial. A judge will determine his prison sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 24, 2022.