Navy lieutenant commander pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge

HENRICO, Va. — A lieutenant commander in the Navy pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in Henrico County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Police arrested Charles Cranston Jr. on Nov. 18, 2021, for a crime that happened on Nov. 2. At the time, he was assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command Anti-Terrorism Force Protection Unit in Norfolk.
Because Cranston pleaded guilty, the case won't go to trial. A judge will determine his prison sentence.
His sentencing is scheduled for June 24, 2022.
The Navy provided information to 13News Now after his arrest in November that showed Cranston enlisted in the Navy in 1994. He has a number of awards and decorations listed on his service record.