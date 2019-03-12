ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Deputies arrested a U.S. Navy sailor for trying to solicit child porn and have sex with a minor.

Cody Iverson was charged with 10 counts connected to solicitation of a minor for sex, solicitation of child pornography and use of a computer to solicit sex from a minor.

Iverson was a Navy sailor stationed in Norfolk at the time of his arrest in November.

Investigators found out that Iverson solicited nude images and videos from minors and made arrangements to travel to Isle of Wight County to have sex with a child he thought was 14 years old.

He's currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

