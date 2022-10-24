Navy sailor faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing, selling unregistered machine guns, destructive devices

A search warrant conducted in Patrick Tate Adamiak's home found an additional 25 machine guns, as well as two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor in Virginia Beach was convicted of selling and possessing unregistered machine guns on Friday, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

A news release said that Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was gathering unregistered, illegal machine guns and selling them online between October 2021 and April 2022.

According to the release, Adamiak is a Master-at-Arms in the Navy.

The sales were discovered after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF,) which purchased eight guns through a source.

A search warrant conducted in his home found an additional 25 machine guns, as well as two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers.

Adamiak was convicted on October 21 of receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns, as well as possession of four destructive devices.

He faces a maximum of ten years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 31, 2023.