Navy sailor held without bond after allegedly killing man with a dumbbell in Virginia Beach

A judge also denied bond for 35-year-old Heather Totty, who is charged with accessory to murder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people charged with the death of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant in Virginia Beach will remain in jail following a bond hearing Thursday morning.

41-year-old Jason Jablonski is being held without bond after his lawyer conceded his bail. His lawyer told the judge there’s no way Jablonski would get bond. Jablonski faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Bryant.

Officers responded to a call about an incident at the Eastwyck Village Apartments on Edenham Court last week. Authorities said officers found Herbert dead at the home.

Court documents said Jablonski, a sailor stationed at Naval Station Norfolk according to Navy officials, got into a fight with Bryant last week. Then, he used a dumbbell to kill him while "on a crack bender." Jablonski then allegedly dragged the body outside and went to a hotel.

Police also charged 35-year-old Heather Totty with accessory to the murder. Documents show she was there at the time of the killing and that she helped Jablonski drag Bryant’s body outside and tried to clean up the scene.

She also appeared in court Thursday, where a Virginia Beach judge also denied her bond after he said she lied in court about having previous charges. Court documents show Totty has a prior criminal record against her including violating probation and failing to appear in court.

Jablonski’s lawyer said he is evaluating whether to request bond in Circuit Court. His lawyer had no comment following the hearing.