Navy sailor shot, killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said a Navy sailor died after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night.

Officers said someone shot Darius D. Whitted, 19, on Woodland Street in Cradock around 8:30 p.m. He died at the hospital within 40 minutes of the shooting.

Investigators took someone into custody for Second Degree Murder. As of Wednesday morning, they had not said who the person was, if the person knew Whitted, or what led up to the shooting.