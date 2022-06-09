Navy sailor sentenced to 25 years for sexually abusing children

According to the Dept. of Justice, the Newport News man used social media to develop online relationships with children in 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said 27-year-old Travis James Muckelroy of Newport News used social media to develop online relationships with children. In April and September of 2021, Muckelroy reportedly told a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photos or recordings of sexual acts.

He is suspected of talking with at least three other minors.