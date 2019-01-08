ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man connected to multiple sex assault cases spanning approximately 10 years has been caught in Virginia, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

On July 25, 2019, Albemarle Police detectives issued warrants for Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36 years old, of Albemarle for 42 counts of sexual offenses.

Among other things, police say the offenses include first-degree rape.

Ayala was captured in Fairfax County, Virginia on July 31. He is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Albemarle Police Department The Albemarle Police Department received a report of an investigatio... n into multiple sexual offenses that occurred within the city over a time span of approximately 10 years. After a thorough investigation, on July 25, 2019, Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department were able to issue warrants for Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36 years old, of Albemarle, NC, for 42 counts of sexual offenses up to and including First Degree Rape.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information on this case.

