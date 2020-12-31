Neighbor who called 911 to help woman, child killed in Norfolk has message for bystanders

Duwane Warren is booked in Norfolk City Jail without bond. He faces two counts of second-degree murder.

NORFOLK, Va. — An Ocean View community remains shaken by the death of a young woman and child - but perhaps none more so than the neighbor who heard it all unfold, and called police.

“Two innocent people lost their lives right above my head,” the woman said. “And I am having the worst time setting it into reality.”

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, lives in an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Sixth Bay St.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Epifani Andrews and a three-month-old boy were pronounced dead inside one of the apartment units. Police received the call around 1 p.m. shortly after the neighbor heard “terrifying” noises.

“I’ve never heard anybody scream like that in my life, ever,” she said. “And I just set in an instant panic, and the only thing I could do was just immediately be like, I gotta call 9-1-1.”

Police arrested Duwane Warren, 26, at the scene. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office website.

Norfolk detectives have not said how Warren knew the victims or why they think he killed them.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

A widely circulated Facebook post appears be connected to the incident. The post, which issues an apology, was posted around 1 p.m. Tuesday by a profile named “Bruce Wane.” People who are familiar with Warren identified the profile as his. The social media profile also includes pictures of Warren.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done is unforgivable,” the post reads, in part. “Piff I love you so much n I’m sorry.”

Warren is booked in the Norfolk City Jail without bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for January 4, 2020, at 9 a.m.

He also faces simple assault and batter charges from an incident on October 30, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department website.

The woman who made the 9-1-1 call said she did not know there was a baby upstairs when she notified police, and she wishes she could have done more.

“Maybe this is an eye-opener to somebody who maybe lives in another apartment complex that may hear stuff,” she said.