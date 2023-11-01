Neighbors react after adopted teen kills parents in Chesapeake

A 15-year-old boy is behind bars in Chesapeake after police say he killed his adoptive parents with “a knife and/or hammer.”

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy is behind bars in Chesapeake after police say he killed his adoptive parents with “a knife and/or hammer.”

It happened Tuesday at a home inside the Homecrest mobile home community in the city’s South Norfolk neighborhood.

“They’re really nice people. They wave at us, we wave at them. I just can’t believe that happened,” a neighbor told 13News Now. “It’s a little bit close to home. The Walmart down the road was bad enough and now this is down the street. I’m not okay with this.”

Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. say officers found 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and her 60-year-old husband, John Daugherty, dead inside their Peartree Street home around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The couple’s 15-year-old son is facing two counts of aggravated murder.

A neighbor, who knows the family and did not want to be identified, said the couple had three adopted children in total, including two other girls who live with them.

“Somewhere down the line, someone they knew had the kids and they just adopted them from somebody else,” she said.

The neighbor said she woke up to several police officers in the cul-de-sac. The couple’s two adopted daughters were outside with officers.

“They were not okay yesterday morning. I just hugged them and told them if they needed anything, I would be right here,” the neighbor said. “How could this happen? How could any of this happen anywhere, much less, right here… Everyone was normal. We’re all normal. Stuff like this is just crazy.”