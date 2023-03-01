Nevada woman caught with handgun inside carry-on bag at Norfolk Int'l Airport, TSA says

TSA officers found an unloaded .45 caliber gun and seven bullets in a magazine when the woman entered a security checkpoint.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Nevada woman was caught with a handgun inside her carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

TSA officers found an unloaded .45 caliber gun and seven bullets in a magazine when the woman entered a security checkpoint.

An X-ray unit's alert was activated on the carry-on bag, requiring a closer inspection by officers. The firearm was removed by Norfolk police.

According to TSA, the woman faces a stiff financial civil penalty, with the maximum penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint being $15,000.

“Monday marked the fifth firearm that our Norfolk-based officers have stopped from being carried onto a flight so far this year,” Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, wrote in a news release. “I hope that this incident serves as a reminder to others that passengers are not permitted to bring firearms through a security checkpoint."

Burke added that those with a concealed carry permit or enrolled in TSA's PreCheck program aren't exempt from the policy.