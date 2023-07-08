New details on Newport News deadly shooting outside Hoss's Deli

Derek Williams is charged with killing Aaron West on July 25th. Police found West shot in the parking lot of Hoss's Deli.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New court documents shed light on the moments leading up to the death of 30-year-old Aaron West outside of Hoss's Deli in Newport News. Derek Williams is charged with killing West on July 25th.

Police officers raced to Old Oyster Point Road after 12:45 am after receiving a call about a shooting.

According to court documents, officers found 30-year-old Aaron West shot next to his car in the parking lot of Hoss’s Deli. Investigators noticed bullet holes in the back of his vehicle.

First responders took him to the hospital where he died nearly an hour later.

Paperwork said witnesses told detectives West came to the bar after 6 the night before. When he left close to 12:45 in the morning, witnesses say he spoke to the driver of a Cadillac SUV for five minutes before walking back to his car.

Witnesses said the Cadillac drove toward West. Then, they saw him fall to the ground and watched the SUV speed off. A search warrant said the car traveled northbound on Old Oyster Point Boulevard.

Court records say investigators viewed multiple surveillance cameras in the area. The video showed Derek Williams driving the Cadillac and shows him walking back and forth from his car throughout the night.

Detectives learned the Cadillac is registered to a woman. Court records say through her social media account, they discovered Williams is her husband. Documents say photos of Williams online matched the features of the man from surveillance videos. Records say the video shows only Williams was occupying the vehicle that night.