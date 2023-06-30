New details on vehicle that killed Williamsburg man walking his dog, VSP asking for public to assist

Investigators found the vehicle involved had "black or dark gray colored paint which was used by Honda from 1995 to 2015 and contains metallic hues."

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Andrew Davis was walking his dog down Fenton Mill Road in Williamsburg on a Saturday of April this year when he was hit by a car.

The driver sped off without stopping and Davis died from his injuries.

Virginia State Police at the time asked for assistance in locating the suspect, but they found no leads.

State police provided the Department of Forensic Science with a chemical composition from the crime scene. Results showed that "the color of the vehicle is a black or dark gray colored paint which was used by Honda from 1995 to 2015 and contains metallic hues."

Virginia State Police is now seeking the assistance of any witnesses or information on anyone owning a late model Honda, with black or dark gray metallic paint, that has significant front-end damage on or after April 15, 2023.