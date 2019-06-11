NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man was sentenced to 34 months in prison for a gun trafficking scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger, Clifton K. Walston admitted to conspiring to buy guns in Virginia and traffic them to New Jersey to resell on the streets.

“We will continue to use federal firearms laws to prosecute straw purchasers and hold them accountable for their role in trafficking illegally purchased firearms. Every straw purchased firearm is a gun that can wind up in the hands of a prohibited person. I want to commend the ATF for their commitment to investigating these important cases," Terwilliger said.

Walston, also known as "Moosky" arranged for Virginia residents to get guns and bring them to New Jersey and sell them to New Jersey residents for profit. No one involved was licensed to conduct gun transactions across state lines.

In October 2017, a convicted felon from Virginia asked Walston if there was a way to make easy money. Walston knew the person from Virginia was a convicted felon and wasn't allowed to own a gun, but told his contact if he were to get a gun in Virginia, Walston could set him up with a buyer in New Jersey where it's a harder to buy a gun.

Over the next several months, the two men conspired to use a straw purchaser to traffick guns from Virginia to New Jersey including at least one gun that was recovered by police during a traffic stop.

Within weeks of that arrest, Walston ordered three more guns from an extended magazine from his Virginia contact, but he has already been arrested bt ATF agents.